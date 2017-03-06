President Trump Signs Revised Executive Order on Temporary Travel Ban

President Donald Trump signed a new revised immigration order Monday, blocking people from certain countries with ties to terrorism from entering the United States.

The new travel ban replaces the previous version that sparked protests and court rulings.

READ THE FULL TEXT OF THE PRESIDENT'S TRAVEL EXECUTIVE ORDER HERE

The Trump administration has worked hard to create a new version that can withstand the expected legal battle.

In a Fox News interview, Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway says the new immigration order includes "six or seven" points, explaining the temporary ban and halting the nation's refugee program.

The new order will clearly not apply to legal permanent residents and will leave Iraq off the list of countries whose residents would be temporarily banned.

Conway also said the new version would not indefinitely bar Syrian refugees.

The draft outlined to lawmakers last week includes citizens from Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Syria, and Libya.

Applications would be suspended for 90 days of visa processing, while the administration improves vetting procedures.