States Band Together to Challenge Trump's Latest Travel Ban

Democratic attorneys general are trying to use the court system to stop President Trump's latest travel ban.

The news comes just a day after Hawaii filed a lawsuit against the president.

Now, Washington, Minnesota, Oregon, New York and Massachusetts plan to file a new complaint challenging the revised travel ban.

"My message to President Trump is: Not so fast," Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said.

He considers the ban unconstitutional and thinks the court should decide whether the revised order differs enough from his previous executive order.

The ban now bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, and Yemen.

Iraq was removed from the list.

Unlike the initial order, it will not affect current visa holders and removes language that would give priority to persecuted Christians.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Thursday the administration believed the revised travel ban will stand up to legal scrutiny.

"We feel very confident with how that was crafted and the input that was given," Spicer said.