Vice-President Pence Kicks Off Pro-Israel Conference in Washington DC.

WASHINGTON DC -- They came in support of the Jewish state, to celebrate culture, discuss the latest in Israeli technology but mostly they came to talk policy.

Each year 18,000 visitors descend on the AIPAC policy conference. It gives Israel supporters a chance to get up close and personal with the politicians directly impacting US-Israel relations.

And at this year’s conference one message seemed to resonate, rebuilding that relationship with Israel.

“For the first time in many years, perhaps, even many decades there is no daylight between our two governments,” said Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer.

Last year, a then candidate Trump impressed the crowds with a scathing assessment of President Obama’s relationship with Israel.

“He may be the worst thing to ever happen to Israel, believe me,” Trump told the crowd.

And while the audience responded with enthusiasm, AIPAC President Lillian Pinkus was quick to remind attendees and the media of the importance of a bi-partisan conference.

This year, all eyes were on Vice-president Mike Pence.

“For the first time in a long time, America has a president who stands with our allies and stands up to our enemies,” Pence remarked.

“Under President Trump, the United States will no longer allow the United Nations to be used as a forum for invective against Israel or the west,” Pence stated.

Beyond strengthening that bond between the US and Israel, another topic loomed at the conference: Iran.

“Both our governments recognize that foremost, among those challenges remains Iran. We both recognize that the nuclear deal does not block Iran’s path to a bomb,” commented Dermer.

Naftali Bennett, Israel’s Minister of Education, told CBN News the time to act is now.

“We’ve got an Iran that has a goal to create a global hegemony among the entire region. We cannot allow Iran to threaten the free world with Iranian nuclear bombs. We have to stop them. Today they do not have those nuclear weapons but they are on a path to reaching them,” he warned.

He says it's a challenge that the two allies can meet.

“We have to stop that path. There’s a few ways we can do it and we’re working together with the United States,” said Bennett.

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair agrees that it’s time for the west to push back against Iran.

“Be firm. Stand up…If you had a benign regime in Iran all of the problems in the Middle East would be easier to resolve,” suggested Blair.

And while the conference did see its fair share of protests, mostly from Jewish protestors who say AIPAC does not represent them, the group's message goes on and the meeting will continue through Tuesday.