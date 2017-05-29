Trump to Gold Star Families: 'God Is With You and Your Loved Ones Are With Him'

Washington, D.C. — President Donald Trump honored Americans who gave their lives in service to the nation by placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington Cemetery this Memorial Day.

Speaking to the crowds gathered there, the president urged them to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Words cannot measure the depth of their devotion, the purity of their love… we only hope that every day we can prove worthy," Trump said.

The president was joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly. Trump thanked Kelly for the service of his son Robert, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.

"Today 300 million American hearts are joined together with yours," Trump told Kelly.

"We pay tribute for those brave souls who raced into gunfire…and ran into hell to face down evil," he said, recognizing their sacrifice for country.

"To every gold star family, God is with you and your loved ones are with Him," Trump assured.

The president also honored World War II veteran, retired Sen. Bob Dole.

Trump started the Memorial Day weekend with a speech to U.S. troops at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily, Italy before returning to the United States.

"A very proud nation salutes you. A very, very proud nation. I'll tell you what. We are very proud of you," Trump had told the crowd.

Vice President Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence also hosted the annual Project Hero Memorial Day Bike Ride Monday.

"This is a day we remember those who serve and did not come home and to be able to welcome you heroes here, all of you, who have worn the uniform of the United States, and some law enforcement, and have borne the burdens that come with that service," said Pence.

Project Hero is a national non-profit helping to raise awareness and provide help to members of the military and first responders suffering from PTSD.

The cyclists are making the trek all the way from D.C. to Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The two events are just a portion of the many programs and observances honoring the fallen in our nation's capital and across the nation.

The American Veterans Center will host a Memorial Day parade. A quarter of a million people are expected to line the streets of D.C. in remembrance.

Along with veterans, celebrities like actor Joe Mantegna and musician Daughtry will also participate in the parade.