Today's Obamacare Showdown: 5 Big Things You Need to Know

The House of Representatives is gearing up to vote on President Trump's healthcare plan today. An extremely close vote is expected and details are still coming out.

A late amendment on preexisting conditions has brought some last-minute votes to the table.

Republican Reps. Fred Upton of Michigan and Billy Long of Missouri announced it after meeting with Trump Wednesday. It will include $8 billion over five years to cover such conditions.

Here are five more big things the bill does:

Blocks federal payments to Planned Parenthood for one year – a big win for pro-life Republicans Eliminates Obamacare tax penalties for those who don't buy coverage Includes Medicaid cuts & allows state work requirements for Medicaid recipients Changes Obamacare insurance subsidies into tax credits Continues family policies that cover grown children until age 26

Democrats are fiercely opposed to the bill. Not a single Democrat is expected to support it. More than a dozen Republicans also oppose it, along with major medical groups like the American Medical Association.

Pre-existing conditions remain a big concern, despite the last-minute amendment. The bill allows states to get federal waivers that would free insurers from other Obamacare coverage requirements. With waivers, insurers could charge people with preexisting conditions higher rates than their peers and raise prices for older consumers.

Many questions still remain around cost, and unfortunately for members and the public at large, the Congressional Budget Office has not released an estimated cost for this latest version of the bill.