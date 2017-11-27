Billions of Ways the Federal Government Is Wasting Your Money

WASHINGTON - As the Christmas season kicks off, a U.S. senator has found 473 billion reasons why the federal government deserves coal in its stocking.

Sen. James Lankford, R-OK, has released the third volume of his "Federal Fumbles" report. It finds $473.6 billion in wasteful and inefficient federal spending and takes a look at 100 ways he's found the federal government has dropped the ball.

President Donald Trump made the line, "You're fired" famous on his television show "The Apprentice," but if you get fired by the federal government there's a good chance you can just as easily get rehired. A 2014 inspector general report at the Department of Treasury found that from 2010 to 2013 the Internal Revenue Service hired more than 800 people that were previously fired due to "conduct or performance issues."

Fast-forward to this year and a new report shows it continues to happen.

Does something smell fishy? Well get this - the National Science Foundation provided six grants totaling $2.6 million to study how stickleback fish adapt to different environments.

Or you may find this infuriating - a recent inspector general report found the Department of Defense is unable to track down more than $1 billion in equipment purchased for Iraqi security forces from 2015 to 2016.

"Sen. Lankford’s Federal Fumbles report is an essential playbook for ending reckless spending and increasing government’s accountability to taxpayers who are being unwittingly forced to pay countless billions for wasteful projects including mouse fight clubs, breeding narcoleptic Dobermans and getting monkeys hooked on nicotine,” says Anthony Bellotti, president and founder of White Coat Waste Project.

Lankford's report points out that a $30,000 grant to the National Education Association supports the production of "Doggie Hamlet." This version of the famous play is conducted outdoors in a field in New Hampshire and consists of humans yelling or running toward confused sheep and dogs, according to the report.

It's not all outrageous. Lankford's report also details "touchdowns" or improvements from his previous reports. For instance, this year Congress has worked to roll back a number of Obama era regulations saving taxpayers $3.7 billion and American businesses more than $4.2 million hours of paperwork.