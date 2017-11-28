Could Roy Moore Still Win Alabama's Senate Race?

All eyes are on Alabama as the controversial senate race between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones quickly comes to a close.

Alabama has long been a red state, making Moore the most likely winner of the race. However, some Republican voters aren't convinced they should vote for Moore due to the slew of sexual abuse allegations currently surrounding him.

CBN News Chief Political Correspondent David Brody says Moore's fate rests in the hands of evangelical voters.

"It comes down to this – if evangelicals get out and vote in Alabama, Roy Moore is going to be the next United States senator from that state," Brody says.

"Now, there are a lot of complications with that," he warns.

"In the evangelical circles there are quite a few who are in the Roy Moore camp, and there are some who even if they're not in Roy Moore's camp from some of these allegations that have been going on, they will at least hold their nose and vote for Roy Moore, " Brody explains.

He says this is because some of the reluctant Roy Moore supporters want to maintain a Republican senate.

"There are other evangelicals who are just going to sit it out and stay home," Brody continues.

While no one really knows who will take the Senate seat, Brody says one thing is for sure – don't trust the polls.

"Don't believe it. Whether it shows Roy Moore behind, whether it shows Roy Moore in front, it really at this point doesn't matter because look, there is somewhat of an embarrassment factor here when it comes to the polling," Brody says.

That's because many people might say they won't support Moore on a poll, but might actually vote for him once they get inside the voting booth.

"It would not surprise me if we actually see Roy Moore win down in very Evangelical heavy Alabama," Brody explains.

Ultimately, only the voters can decide.

"We'll see how it plays out. Look, it worked for Trump. The evangelicals came through," he says.