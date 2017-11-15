Democrats Take First Step to Impeach President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A handful of Democrats have introduced articles of impeachment in Congress against President Donald Trump accusing him of obstruction of justice and other offenses.



"We have taken this action because of great concerns for the country and our Constitution and our national security and our democracy," Rep. Steve Cohen, a Democrat from Tennessee said at a news conference Wednesday.



The five articles accuse the president of obstruction of justice relating to the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, which the Democrats say was designed to impede an investigation, and undermining the independence of the federal judiciary.



The action is likely to be stopped dead in its tracks in the Republican led House of Representatives. Even a majority of Democrats don't seem interested in supporting the route of impeachment, instead content to await the results of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether or not the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia in last year's election.



Other Democrat lawmakers who have signed onto the resolution are Reps. Al Green of Texas, Marcia Fudge of Ohio, Adriano Espaillat of New York, John Yarmuth of Kentucky and Luis Gutierrez of Illinois.



"I see a crime and I have a responsibility to dial 911 immediately," Gutierrez said at the press conference. "I don't call and try to reach my consensus with all of my neighbors and all my friends and those whose opinion I might seek out."



Michael Ahrens, spokesman for the Republican National Committee said, "House Democrats lack a positive message and are completely unwilling to work across the aisle, so instead they've decided to support a baseless radical effort that the vast majority of Americans disagree with."



Although the movement is unlikely to gain traction, it does represent what's at stake for Republicans in the 2018 mid-term elections.