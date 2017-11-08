How Church Volunteers Can Prevent Another Massacre: Fox & Friends' Brian Kilmeade on FAITH NATION

Fox and Friends Host Brian Kilmeade was is disbelief following the Texas church massacre where 26 people were killed.

"It's unbelievable, there is no making sense of it," Kilmeade said.

Kilmeade sat down with CBN's Ben Kennedy at his radio studio in New York City. He praised the neighbor who heard the shots and risked his own life to protect people at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

"Instead of saying, 'I'm calling 911,' he grabs his gun and goes out there," Kilmeade said. "That type of courageousness, I don't know where that comes from, but that needs to be saluted."

Kilmeade recently interviewed a security expert who pointed out a house of worship is an ideal place for a massacre.

"The church sadly is perfect for a killer because you're facing the other direction: you enter through the back, no one sees you come in," said Kilmeade.

Security can cost a church big bucks which is where Kilmeade says volunteers can make the difference to keep an eye out during service.

"Just knowing that there is security there will keep guys like this away because they don't want to be confronted and they don't want to fight, they want a massacre," said Kilmeade.

President Donald Trump was recently LIVE on Kilmeade's Radio Show where he continues to turn to his faith during times of tragedy.

"If you talk to evangelicals and religious leaders, they are sold on him and they were early," Kilmeade said.

Kilmeade hosts Fox & Friends weekdays from 6-9 a.m. and can be heard on Fox Radio from 9 a.m.-noon.