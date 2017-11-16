Hundreds of Conservative Leaders #StandWithRoyMoore

CBN News also spoke with Liberty Counsel Chairman Mat Staver who's known Moore for 25 years. He says there's much to consider behind this story. Watch the interview to find out what he says about Moore, details behind the allegations and why he urges people not to rush to judgement.

BIRMINGHAM, AL - While Washington lawmakers urge Roy Moore to drop out of the Alabama Senate race over allegations that he sexually harassed a number of teenage girls, some as young as 14 years old, in the 1970s, hundreds of pro- family and Christian leaders are standing with him.

At a press conference Thursday in Birmingham leaders from across the country stood in front of a podium that read #StandWithRoyMoore praising the embattled senate candidate for his stance as a fearless advocate for traditional values.

Alan Keyes opened the press conference in prayer, praising God for Moore, a man he calls a “champion like none other”.

Janet Porter, a conservative activist who has known the former judge for 20 years, says the real Roy Moore is a family man who humbles himself before God and a candidate who can’t be bought.

“If the left can assassinate the character of Judge Moore none of us are safe,” Porter said.

The group presented a letter of support signed by more than 200 leaders across the country.

“We stand with Judge Roy Moore, a man of integrity who has never wavered from his valiant defense of the unborn, the Ten Commandments, and the Constitution. We are confidant the voters of Alabama will not be fooled by suspiciously timed accusations without evidence and will reject the politics of personal destruction led by the Washington Post. If the media lynch mob and establishment politicians are allowed to ambush Judge Roy Moore, then they will destroy anyone who gets in their way,” the letter reads.

After at least 20 people spoke on Moore’s behalf, the candidate took the podium and once again defended himself against the allegations of women who say he mistreated them. “They’re not only untrue but they have no evidence to support them,” he said, “The Washington Post is not evidence,” he continued.

Moore did not take questions from the press.

The Christian and conservative leaders, some of whom drove 12 hours to attend the press conference, represent the same anti- establishment voters who catapulted President Donald Trump into the White House.

“We have unfinished business here,” said Adam Schlafly, son of the late Phyllis Schlafly. He says his mother supported Donald Trump for president and that, “we need someone in the Senate who has that same mettle, the same strength of character to stand up against the swamp.”

Other speakers discussed the need for a senator like Moore to battle “moral decay” in America. They blame liberal activists for the accusations of sexual misconduct flying against Moore, accusations that surfaced weeks before the special election.

“They did the same thing to Clarence Thomas and now they’re doing it to Judge Roy Moore. Alabamians are pro-life and will not be fooled by this latest attempt of abortion supporters to steal an election,” the letter reads.

For these voters and activists, Moore is the solution to the problems in Washington and the Republican establishment is the problem. Several speakers referred to Republican leaders in the House and Senate as “RINOs” or “Republicans in name only” suggesting they’re out of touch with their base.

“This is an effort by Mitch McConnell and his cronies to steal this election from the people of Alabama,” Moore said before calling on McConnell to step down.

Leader McConnell has called on Moore to withdraw from the Senate race.