ISIS Calls for the Assassination of Barron Trump

The Islamic State has a new target -- President Trump's 11-year-old son, Barron.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, the terror group is sharing personal details about the child on social media channels, including the address of his school.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) translated the mass calls for murder on the popular "Telegram" app.

"Using the hashtag 'handle the son of the mule of America,' the supporter, who uses the name "Dak Al-Munafiqeen,' Arabic for 'striking the hypocrites,' wrote: 'Barron Trump goes to this school in Washington,'" according to MEMRI. "The post was followed by a photo of Barron Trump. To widely disseminate the call for assassination, several pro-ISIS Telegram channels have shared and forwarded the post."

Barron Trump isn't the only victim of relentless threats by the Islamic State. The group called for the assasssination of Pope Francis on the Telegram app last week.

ISIS has been steadily losing territory in the Middle East over the last year. Experts say the group resorts to public calls for terror when it loses power.