AG Jeff Sessions Talks Faith and Religious Freedom on Faith Nation

WASHINGTON – Attorney General Jeff Sessions appeared Wednesday on CBN’s Faith Nation where he talked about a wide range of topics including religious freedom and his personal faith.

Speaking with David Brody, Sessions said his Justice Department is committed to restoring “traditional” values.

“I think we’ve had a slide over quite a number of years in which courts and advocates and politicians have disrespected the primacy of law,” he said. “That has long term damaging effects for the country and we’re trying to get us back on the traditional view that protects us all in the long run.”

On the topic of faith, Brody asked Sessions how he relies on his Christian beliefs.

“I’ve got to tell you, there have been days in which my faith has meant a tremendous amount to me and how people without it get by, I don’t know,” said Sessions.

For more about his faith and what he had to say about NFL players who protest during the National Anthem, watch the interview at the top of this page.