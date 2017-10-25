Hillary Tied to Notorious Dossier on Trump-Russia as Investigators Probe Obama-Russia Deal

Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign is once again in the spotlight after The Washington Post's report that the campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped pay for political research into Donald Trump.

That research was carried out by a group called Fusion GPS - and it resulted in the now well-known dossier which contained allegations about Trump's connections to Russia and possible collusion between the Kremlin and Trump's campaign.

A person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, provided the information.

Trump has repeatedly said the document is not true, and he recently questioned on Twitter if Democrats or the FBI assisted in funding it.

The person who exposed the source of the dossier said an attorney for the Clinton campaign and the DNC, along with his law firm, brokered the deal.

The information has been used in the probe into Russian meddling in last year's election by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Meanwhile, House Republicans have started two new investigations – one into the Obama administration's Justice Department, and the other involving Clinton's use of a private e-mail server while she was secretary of state.

Republican House leaders want to know how President Obama's Justice Department handled a deal that ended up putting Russia in charge of more than 20 percent of the U.S. supply of uranium.

"So what we're here today to announce is in inquiry into Russia's involvement into the uranium deal that was done several years ago," said Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., at a news conference. "This is just the beginning of this probe."

"We do have a witness who is a confidential informant, who wants to talk about his role in this, and we're in contact with the Justice Department to release him from a non-disclosure agreement," said Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

"If that doesn't work out in a timely fashion, then we obviously would be able to subpoena him," he continued.

Democrats say the Republican-led investigations are "designed to distract attention" from the different probes into alleged Russian meddling in last year's presidential election.

Clinton said the same thing and called the new attention on the uranium deal "baloney."

But Republicans say they want to know how the deal worked and why 20 percent of the United States uranium was given to a Russian-owned company.