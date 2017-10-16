Displaying
Lila Rose: Twitter 'Waging a War Against Pro-Life Speech' with These Bans

10-16-2017
Jenna Browder
WASHINGTON – On the heels of news that Twitter banned a pro-life campaign ad from Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Live Action's Lila Rose tells CBN News the tech company is doing the same thing to her organization.

"Twitter's been waging a war against pro-life speech for a while now," Rose told CBN's Jenna Browder.

"They've been banning Live Action's pro-life ads for several years and then they actually completely froze our ad account in the last year. So that means Live Action is totally prohibited from doing pro-life advertising on Twitter."

The non-profit's Twitter account is the largest social media platform for the pro-life movement.

In the case of Blackburn, Twitter backed off its decision and has allowed her to leave up and promote her campaign ad.

