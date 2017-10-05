Tennessee's Marsha Blackburn Announces Senate Bid

WASHINGTON – Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., announced Thursday that she will run as a candidate in the 2018 Tennessee U.S. Senate race. Her decision comes after Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., declared he will not seek re-election.

In her announcement video, Blackburn described the Senate as "totally dysfunctional," adding that it's "enough to drive you nuts."

"The fact that our Republican majority in the U.S. Senate can't overturn Obamacare or will not overturn Obamacare, it's a disgrace," Blackburn said. "Too many Senate Republicans act like Democrats or worse, and that's what we have to change."

"I'm a hardcore, card carrying, Tennessee conservative. I'm politically incorrect and proud of it," Blackburn continued. She also described herself as "100% pro-life."

The eight-term U.S. representative is seen as the likely GOP frontrunner for the seat after Governor Bill Haslam announced he will not be a candidate for Senate in 2018.

Blackburn linked herself closely to President Trump's agenda in her announcement video, saying she "believes" in his immigration ban and she "will fight with him every step of the way to build that wall."

"I'm running for the U.S. Senate because I'll fight every day to make our Republican majority act like one," she said.

Rep. Blackburn will face conservative activist Andy Ogles in the primary. There's still time for others to throw their hat in the ring.