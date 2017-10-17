Tonight: President to Deliver Major Speech on Tax Reform 

President Trump will deliver a major policy speech on tax reform at the Heritage Foundation's annual President's Club Meeting tonight at 7:30 Eastern.

CBN News will stream the president's speech live on the CBN News Facebook page. You can also check CBNNews.com and watch it here.

Trump will be the fourth U.S. president to speak to Heritage members since the group was founded nearly 45 years ago. Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush have all addressed club members.

"We are pleased and honored to host President Donald Trump at this year's Heritage Foundation President's Club Meeting," said Heritage Foundation founder and president Ed Feulner. "President Trump will be the fourth sitting president to address this annual meeting of Heritage members and supporters."

The timing of this year's speech couldn't be better. Congress has a once in a generation opportunity to deliver sweeping, pro-growth tax reform for the American people," he said.

