Trumps Targets Obamacare with New Executive Order Creating Healthcare Freedoms

WASHINGTON – With Congress unable to repeal the Affordable Care Act, President Trump used the power of the pen Thursday to sign an executive order on healthcare.

"The cost of the Obamacare has been so outrageous. It is absolutely destroying everything in its wake," Trump said at the White House signing, surrounded by members of his administration, lawmakers, and small business owners.

The order specifically aims to help small businesses by allowing them to form small associations to buy insurance together.

It also instructs members of the Trump administration to explore how to expand short-term limited duration insurance policies and allow more small businesses to use health reimbursement arrangements to compensate employees for their expenses.

"Today is a big day," said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. "I really want to commend the President."

Vice President Mike Pence, echoed the same sentiments, thanking Trump for his boldness and staunch commitment to improving the healthcare system.

Before signing the order, Trump promised further reform in the months ahead, adding that his administration will continue to "pressure Congress to finish the process of repealing and replacing Obamacare."