Twitter Censors Rep. Marsha Blackburn for 'Inflammatory' Pro-Life Message

Twitter shut down Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn's Senate campaign announcement ad for saying she "stopped the sale of baby body parts."

Twitter said Blackburn's statement in the ad is "inflammatory" and "is likely to evoke a strong negative reaction."

Blackburn, who is running for Sen. Bob Corker's seat in Tennessee, chaired a House panel that investigated Planned Parenthood for allegedly selling aborted baby body parts. The panel urged Congress to halt all federal payments to the abortion giant.

Twitter said the only way it will allow Blackburn’s ad to run is if she completely removes her comments about the abortion industry from the ad.

.@Twitter shut down our video ad, claiming it's "inflammatory" & "negative." Join me in standing up to Silicon Valley → RETWEET our message! pic.twitter.com/K3w4AMgW6i — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) October 9, 2017

However, Blackburn isn't stepping down. Instead, she calling on her supporters to re-post her video and join her in "standing up to Silicon Valley."

Blackburn's nearly two-and-a-half minute video also features footage of her shooting a gun, talking about her strong pro-life views, and criticizing fellow Senate Republicans for failing to repeal Obamacare.

"I know the left calls me a wingnut or a knuckle-dragging conservative," she said in the video. "And you know what? I say that's all right. Bring it on."