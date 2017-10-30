Will More Arrests Take Place? Trump Blasts Manafort Indictment with 'NO COLLUSION!'

Washington is already talking about what's next following the indictment of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his longtime associate Rick Gates.



In a 31-page indictment, Special Counsel Robert Mueller outlined the indictments against the two men, as part of the ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the election.



On Monday, both men arrived for their first federal court appearance where they pleaded "not guilty" to all charges.



The 12-count indictment details Manafort's lobbying work in Ukraine and what prosecutors claim was a scheme to hide money from tax collectors and the public.



The indictment states, "Manafort used his hidden overseas wealth to enjoy a lavish lifestyle in the United States without paying taxes on that income."



Authorities say Manafort laundered more than $18 million while Gates is accused of transferring more than $3 million from offshore accounts.



The two are also charged with making false statements.



Kevin Downing, who is representing Manafort, called the indictment against his client "ridiculous."



"President Donald Trump was correct. There is no evidence that Mr. Manafort or the Trump campaign colluded with this Russia government," Downing said.



It's important to note the indictment makes no mention of President Trump or election meddling. Manafort has repeatedly denied collusion, including during his time as Trump campaign chairman.



Separately, one of President Trump's early foreign policy campaign advisers, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about meeting with a professor who had ties to the Kremlin.



Papadopoulos told agents the conversation happened before he joined Mr. Trump's campaign when in fact, it occurred afterward.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held firm to the administration's stance of no campaign collusion.



"We've been saying from day one there has been no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion and nothing in the indictment today changes that at all," said Sanders.



Both men are under house arrest with Manafort's bond set at $10 million and Gates' at $5 million.



The president's twitter response pointed in another direction, writing: "Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????"

Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

....Also, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

Sanders ended her briefing stating, the "real collusion scandal has everything to do with the Clinton campaign and the Washington strategic firm - Fusion GPS - and Russia," claiming there is "clear evidence of them colluding to spread disinformation and smear the president."

Report out that Obama Campaign paid $972,000 to Fusion GPS. The firm also got $12,400,000 (really?) from DNC. Nobody knows who OK'd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017



