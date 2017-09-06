Former WH Press Sec. Josh Earnest: Ending DACA Doesn't Make America Safer

WASHINGTON – Former White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest visited CBN's Faith Nation Wednesday to talk about DACA, evangelicals who support President Trump and a number of other hot topics.



Earnest said he doesn't support Trump's decision to end DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), a program created by President Obama through executive order.



"At the end of the day, it doesn't make us safer," Earnest told hosts David Brody and Jenna Browder. "It actually has the potential of diverting law enforcement resources that could be better used targeting criminals as opposed to going after 'Dreamers.'"



Earnest said finding a permanent solution for the hundreds of thousands of "Dreamers," brought to the United States illegally as children, should be up to lawmakers.



"This is a problem that Congress should solve," he said. "They have the legislative responsibility to take on this problem and pass laws to bring some order to an immigration system that just about everyone acknowledges is broken."



In the interview Earnest also talked about faith and evangelical support for Trump.



"I think the question moving forward is, to what extent are those people that are guided by a strong sense of faith and are guided in their personal lives by the teachings of Jesus Christ, to what extent are they willing to make compromise on those moral teachings to continue to support President Trump?"

Earnest said he worries some people of faith don't give this idea much thought.



"The thing that concerns me as an American and a person of faith myself is, are we asking that question enough in our public life? And are we taking the need to answer that question seriously enough?" he said.

For more from Earnest, including his thoughts on North Korea and advice for current White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, watch the clip at the top of this page!