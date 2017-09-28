'It Starts With God': Scalise Returns to Capitol, Testifies About God, Prayer & Miracles

Rep. Steve Scalise, seriously wounded in a shooting attack at a Washington, D.C., baseball field three months ago, returned to Congress today, summing up in four words his survival and recovery: "It starts with God."

The 51-year-old Majority Whip was shot in the hip and the bullet tore through blood vessels and internal organs.

As he lay wounded on the field with gunfire erupting all around, Scalise said he began to pray and experienced "an unbelievable sense of calm."

Those moments made the difference between life and death, he believes.

"Every one of my prayers were answered," Scalise told his fellow members of Congress. "I really am an example that miracles do happen."

He gave thanks to God for his survival and recovery.

"He really did deliver for me and my family. It gave me a renewed faith in the power of prayer. You cannot underestimate it."

Scalise personally thanked the members of his security detail, Capitol Police officers Crystal Griner and David Bailey.

When he heard the sound of their rounds firing back at the shooter, Scalise said he knew they were responding.

"One of the things I prayed for is that David and Crystal would be successful in carrying out their duties," he said.

"David, you saved my life, you are my hero. David, thank you very much," he told Bailey who attended the Capitol Hill celebration.

The arrival of a doctor and former Army Ranger with combat medical experience on the baseball field was just one of "the little miracles" that helped him survive and recover, Scalise said.

He's been asked many times if this event has changed him.

"It strengthened my faith in God," he said, but it also showed him "the goodness in people."

The shooting was "a tragic and evil act, but all I remember is thousands of good acts and kindness."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, spoke to Scalise after he finished his remarks.

"Thank God our prayers were answered. We all came through this magnificently because of your strength. God bless you."