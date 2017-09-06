Operation Blessing Among Relief Agencies Getting Donation from President Trump and First Lady

Washington – President Trump is donating $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. CBN's Operation Blessing was chosen to receive $25,000 dollars. Operation Blessing has been on the ground in Texas since before Hurricane Harvey made landfall. As residents begin to make their way back to their homes in some areas, many are facing the grim reality that everything they have could be destroyed, or worse, gone altogether.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the Lone Star State twice after the storm hit visiting with hurricane survivors, first responders, volunteers and local leaders. The President and First Lady announced their personal million dollar donation along with their continued prayer for the people of Texas and Lousiana.

$1 Million Dollar Donation Details:

• Reach out America – $100,000

• Red Cross – $300,000

• Salvation Army – $300,000

• Samaritan's Purse – $100,000

• ASPCA – $25,000

• Catholic Charities – $25,000

• Direct Relief – $25,000

• Habitat for Humanity – $25,000

• Houston Humane Society – $25,000

• Operation Blessing – $25,000

• Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies – $25,000

• Team Rubicon – $25,000

Give to CBN's Operation Blessing Disaster Relief Fund Now:

CBN sponsors relief efforts from local offices around the world. Teams mobilize quickly and work alongside U.N. and other organizations, churches, and local community leaders to bring immediate relief: health care, food distribution, materials such as utensils, blankets, hygiene kits, and more. In the U.S. Gulf Coast following Harvey, in Haiti, Japan, Indonesia, and many other regions, lives are restored because you care.

