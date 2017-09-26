'Ten Commandments Judge' Roy Moore Wins Alabama Republican Primary

Judge Roy Moore defeated an incumbent backed by President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Tuesday, in the Alabama Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

Moore had strong support from evangelical voters and anti-establishment Republicans, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

Bannon told Alabama voters they could show the world "that this populist, nationalist, conservative movement is on the rise."

Moore's opponent, Sen. Luther Strange was appointed by the White House to fill the seat vacated by Jeff Sessions when he became U.S. attorney general.

Throughout the campaign, Moore argued the election was a chance to send a message to the "elite Washington establishment." But he also offered a message of faith.

"We have to return the knowledge of God and the Constitution of the United States to the United States Congress," Moore said.

"I believe we can make America great, but we must make America good," he continued. "And we cannot make America good without acknowledging the sovereign source of that goodness ... which is almighty God."

"I've never prayed to win this campaign. I've only prayed that God's will be done. You can sometimes win on your own and it's not a good thing. The best thing we can do is put it in the hands of the Almighty," Moore said.

As Alabama's former chief justice, Moore was twice suspended from his job – first in 2003 for refusing to take down a display of the Ten Commandments from the lobby of the state judicial building, and again in 2016 for refusing to enforce laws about same-sex marriage.

After rocking the GOP establishment with his win Tuesday, Moore now goes up against Democratic nominee, Doug Jones, in December.

In a tweet, the president congratulated Moore on his victory and Strange on a good race.