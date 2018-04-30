Displaying 30+ Stories
Below the Belt: Comedian Michelle Wolf Under Fire for Personal Jabs at Sarah Sanders

04-30-2018
Kayla Root
ABOVE: Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt talks to CBN News' Jenna Browder about Michelle Wolf's outrageous attack against Sarah Sanders and other women at the White House.

President Donald Trump and members of the press agree that this year's White House Correspondents Dinner was a bust.

For the second year, President Trump skipped the dinner, instead criticizing journalists and others during a campaign-style rally near Detroit.

It's typical for comedians to take jabs at the White House during the dinner, but journalists say comedian Michelle Wolf crossed the line after taking personal shots at the president's team.

Wolf started in on Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, mocking Sanders' truthfulness, physical appearance, and southern roots.

"Every time Sarah steps up to the podium I get excited because I'm not really sure what we're going to get. You know, a press briefing, a bunch of lies, or divided into softball teams," Wolf joked.

She continued, "And I'm never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders, you know, is it Sarah Sanders, is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is it cousin Huckabee, is it auntie Huckabee Sanders, like what's Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women?"

Wolf's act went on to include more vulgar antics and while she had some in the audience laughing, others were left stunned into silence.

READ: Michelle Wolf's Gruesome Abortion 'Joke' at the Correspondents' Dinner Draws Groans

"It's 2018 and I'm a woman, so you cannot shut me up," Wolf said, "unless you have Michael Cohen wire me $130,000."

The White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) responded to the criticism saying Wolf's rant doesn't reflect the group's effort.

"Last night's program was meant to offer a unifying message about our common commitment to a vigorous and free press while honoring civility, great reporting and scholarship winners, not to divide people. Unfortunately, the entertainer's monologue was not in the spirit of that mission," said Margaret Talev, president of the WHCA.

Many journalists weighed in as well, praising Sanders and blasting Wolf:

And Sarah Sanders' father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, said Wolf's comments amount the outright bullying.

Many of Wolf's jokes included vulgar language that couldn't be repeated in stories about the dinner.

President Trump called her "filthy" and said she "totally bombed." Some journalists called Wolf's performance mean-spirited and others demanded that she apologize.

Some critics said it showed again the distance between the media and millions of Americans.

