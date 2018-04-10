Conservative Leader Says He Was Wrong about Trump; Calls the 'Left' a Threat to the Human Race

WASHINGTON – Longtime talk show host Dennis Prager says he can admit when he's wrong, aiming his most recent concession toward the highest office in the land.

"I was opposed to Donald Trump," said Prager, who initially preferred any of the candidates in the crowded 2016 Republican primary field over the eventual nominee and commander in chief.

"I was wrong in the beginning to be against him," he told CBN News, noting that he also vowed to support Trump if he were to win the GOP presidential primary. When the unlikely billionaire secured the nomination, Prager said he was as "gung-ho for him as [he] was gung-ho against him."

"No one else would have defeated Hillary Clinton, in my opinion. And that was a moral good," he added. "The Left is a threat to everything I hold dear, including the unity of the human race."

Prager made his admission during an interview with CBN News about his new book, The Rational Bible – the first in a series of future works devoted to the first five books of the Bible, also known as the Torah.

"I'm a religious Jew, but I'm not trying to make converts to Judaism," he explained. "I'm not trying to make converts to Christianity. If you become a better Christian, I have done a great job. If you become a better Jew, I've done a great job. If you become a better monotheist, like Benjamin Franklin, I've done a great job."

Prager grew up in a Jewish home and began teaching from the Hebrew scriptures by the time he was in his teens.

He said he started the series with Exodus because it contains the Ten Commandments, which Jews and Christians believe is a God-given moral and religious code by which to live.

"I actually believe if people just live by the Ten Commandments the world would be utopian. I mean what is it missing?" he asked. "What evil could take place with the permission of the Ten Commandments?"

Prager describes himself as unmystical and rather logical, which neatly lends to the book's title: The Rational Bible. He told CBN News his use of reason has helped skeptics and critics make sense of the Bible and biblical themes.

"Ultimately, my agenda is for people take God seriously and people live by the Ten Commandments and that people look to the Bible for wisdom," he said.