Happy Birthday First Lady! Melania Trump Turns 48

WASHINGTON – First lady Melania Trump is celebrating her 48th birthday Thursday.

"Happy Birthday Melania," President Donald Trump said during a telephone interview on "Fox & Friends."

The commander in chief said he got his wife a "beautiful card" and some "beautiful flowers" but was "very busy to be running out looking for a present."

Trump added that the first lady did a "fantastic job" overseeing preparations for the first state dinner of the Trump presidency.

She also received praise for her fashion sense during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit.

The White House says Melania plans to spend her birthday with her family at home tonight.