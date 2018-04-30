'It's a Horrible Story': Trump Condemns the Killing of Christians in Nigeria

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump called the murder of Christians in Africa a "very serious problem" during his meeting with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari.

"We're going to be working on that problem and working on that problem very, very hard because we can't allow that to happen," Trump told reporters Monday.

Trump discussed efforts to protect people of faith in Africa and their places of worship from being burned down.

"We encourage Nigeria and the federal state and local leaders to do everything in their power to secure the affected communities, to protect people of all faiths, including Muslims and including Christians," said Trump.

President Buhari is the first leader of sub-Saharan Africa to meet with Trump at the White House since taking office.

The two leaders talked about enhancing their strategic partnership, trade, and security.

Their meeting comes as the battle against Islamic terrorism continues to mount in Nigeria, which is facing threats from Boko Haram jihadists.

"The United States of America has been the biggest contributor to the humanitarian response," said Buhari.

Trump said he would like to visit Nigeria and will continue the United States' support in African countries.