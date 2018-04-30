Report: Trump Debates Cutting Federal Funds to Planned Parenthood

President Donald Trump is considering cutting federal funds to abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood, according to a new report from Axios.

Axios reports Kellyanne Conway discussed the decision with President Trump on Friday, in hopes of fulfilling his campaign promise to defund Planned Parenthood so long as the organization continues to provide abortions.

The proposed measure would effectively change Title X, which provides federal grants to family planning programs. Title X has a budget of $289 million and provides funding for approximately 4,000 clinics, 500 of which belong to Planned Parenthood.

According to Axios, sources close to the Trump administration say the measure would look like a Reagan-era policy that prevented health care providers from receiving Title X funding if they provided abortions. That policy was only in effect for a couple of weeks before it was later rescinded by the Clinton administration.

Planned Parenthood is outraged by the proposal.

"This would have devastating consequences, and essentially dismantle the nation's program for affordable birth control and reproductive health care, which 4 million people rely on. This policy is dangerous – it would keep women from having information, and from getting the best health care possible," Dawn Laguens, Planned Parenthood's executive vice president said in a statement.

A source close to the policy discussions told Axios it would be "political suicide" for Trump to abandon his campaign promise.

"I just don't understand why they would betray a core campaign promise during a midterm election year where there are a lot of key House and Senate races where this is a winning issue in light of the polling," the source said.