Roll Tide Punter: "It wasn't about politics, it was all about Jesus."

Alabama punter, JK Scott, asked to pray with President Trump while visiting the White House this week.

Scott gave part of his testimony to CBN News:

"Since I've been at Alabama I've come to know the Lord, I've come to know Jesus. And He's revealed Himself to me in such a real way. My life is now about Jesus. My life is about the Kingdom of God. My life is about Glorifying my Father just like Jesus. That's what I want to be like."

Scott told CBN Sports Reporter Shawn Brown how he began to sense the desire to pray for President Trump.

"On the plane ride I was kinda thinking, and this song came on by Jason Uptan and it goes like this: 'Let the world sing a new song.' and that sparked in my spirit a little that maybe the Lord wants me to pray or speak over President Trump."

While he wasn't sure how he would access the president, he knew God would make a way.

"I know that he He wants me to tell the president something, if he wants me to speak something over him I know that he's going to give me the opportunity to do it," said Scott.

At the meeting, Scott said God showed him that he would, indeed, have an opportunity to pray for the president.

"The reason I knew that I was supposed to pray for Mr. Trump is when he walked up on stage and the Lord just allowed me to see him the way He sees him, the way that God sees him," Scott said.

Politics had nothing to do with the prayer, but rather a desire to minister to the president.

'It wasn't about praying for the President of the United States, it wasn't about praying for him, for his job. It became about 'God loves that man. God died for that man. And God wants to touch him.' He really wants him to do well. He really wants him to walk in sonship like all of us. He wants him to experience Jesus inside of him as a reality."

Scott then gathered his players to pray for the president.

"I walked up and asked if I could pray for him and he said yes. All the players around us, we just gathered up and prayed and it was awesome. It wasn't about a political statement, it was about Jesus. It was about asking God to come and touch that man and encourage that man and really bear witness to him that he's a son and that God loves him."