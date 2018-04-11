Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Syrian Chemical Attack: 'It's the Face of Evil Itself' 

WASHINGTON – The United States needs to send Syria a message after the country's apparent chemical weapons attack on its people over the weekend, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tells CBN News.

During the interview with CBN News, Abbott called the attack "the face of evil itself."

"We need to make sure that we send a message to Syria," Abbott said. "This abhorrent behavior is not going to be tolerated and whenever anything like this happens, the United States will step up. We will take a stand and we will be a model for the rest of the world."

Saturday's attack killed many children and dozens of other people in Douma, a rebel-occupied town near Damascus.

President Trump said Monday he would make a “major decision” on a response to the attack this week.

Just last week he said he wanted to withdraw about 2,000 American troops from Syria, alarming some regional allies that feel a U.S. presence is still necessary to prevent a resurgence by the Islamic State militants and counter the growing influence of Russia and Iran there.