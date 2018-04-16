'This Is the Last Time You'll Fill Out That Long, Complicated Return': Trump Touts Tax Reform in Florida

President Donald Trump promoted his $1.5 trillion tax cut package during a roundtable discussion in Hialeah, Florida.

"This is the last time you will fill out that long, complicated, horrible return," said Trump. "Next year, it's going to be simple for the most part – one page."

Since his election, the commander in chief says his administration has created 3 million new jobs.

Trump also pointed out again that Democrats failed to vote for his plan, something he hopes voters remember to come to the midterms in November.

"Democrats are going to raise your taxes," Trump warned. "We cannot let this happen."

The president was joined by local business owners who have benefited from his tax plan. They noted they've been able to hire new employees and even "invest in newer technology," thanks to tax reform.

Before landing in Florida, President Trump slammed his former FBI director, James Comey, on Twitter.

"Comey drafted the Crooked Hillary exoneration long before he talked to her (lied in Congress to Senator G), then based his decisions on her poll numbers. Disgruntled, he, McCabe, and the others committed many crimes!" he tweeted.

Comey promoted his new book on ABC News, where he said Trump is "morally unfit to be president."

On Tuesday, the president will hold his third US-Japan summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump is scheduled to stay in the Sunshine State for the remainder of the week.