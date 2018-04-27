Trump Calls for End to 'Witch Hunt' after House Panel Releases Russia Report

WASHINGTON – The House Intelligence Committee released a redacted version Friday of a report on its year-long investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The 253-page document comes a little over a month after Republican lawmakers on the panel concluded there was no collusion or coordination between President Donald Trump and Russia.

The findings were based on interviews with 73 witnesses, nine hearings and a review of more than 300,000 documents, Politico reports.

Trump wasted no time touting the report's findings, suggesting it was past time lawmakers put an end to what he called a "witch hunt."

"Just Out: House Intelligence Committee Report released," he tweeted. " 'No evidence' that the Trump Campaign 'colluded, coordinated or conspired with Russia.' Clinton Campaign paid for Opposition Research obtained from Russia - Wow! A total Witch Hunt! MUST END NOW!"

Just Out: House Intelligence Committee Report released. "No evidence" that the Trump Campaign "colluded, coordinated or conspired with Russia." Clinton Campaign paid for Opposition Research obtained from Russia- Wow! A total Witch Hunt! MUST END NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

Democrats, however, remain unconvinced the panel's conclusions are accurate, saying the evidence points to the possibility of collusion.

"To determine whether this evidence of collusion reaches the level of proof beyond a reasonable doubt of criminal conspiracy, we must await the report of special counsel Robert Mueller, since the Majority refused to interview the witnesses and obtain the documents necessary to find out," Rep. Adam Schiff, the committee's top Democrat on the committee, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, CNN reports Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX), who led the investigation, is taking the intelligence community to task for its "overzealous redactions" to the report.

"Many of the redactions include information that is publicly available, such as witness names and information previously declassified," Conaway noted.

The House panel is expected to challenge those revisions in hopes of getting more of the report declassified.

"Then we'll be able to show that to the American people and say, all right, here's the kind of over-classification we find all the time," Conaway said.