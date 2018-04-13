President Trump Announces US 'Precision' Airstrikes Against Syria

President Donald Trump announced on Friday he ordered "precision" airstrikes on the Syrian regime in response to a chemical weapon attack last weekend.

"I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapon capabilities of Syrian dictator of Bashar al-Assad," Trump said from the White House Diplomatic Room.

The president also directed remarks at Syria’s allies, Russia and Iran.

“What kind of nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men, women and children?” he asked.

He added that Russia guaranteed it would dispose of Syria’s chemical weapons and the recent attack is a “failure” of Russia to keep that promise.

Shortly after making this announcement, loud explosions lit up skies over the Syrian capital. The strikes targeted chemical weapons research and storage facilities in Damascus. The Trump administration said it went to great lengths to prevent civilian casualties.

Trump said the strikes were in coordination with France and the United Kingdom and that the three nations had "marshaled their righteous power."

Syrian media reported that Syrian air defenses have responded to the attack.

The president asked the nation to "pray for our noble warriors" as he concluded his remarks. He said he is also praying for the Middle East and United States.

This story is breaking and will be updated.