222 Times in One Day! Big Media Obsessed with Impeaching Trump

Impeaching President Trump seemed to be the topic of conversation on several mainstream media outlets after former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations.

In fact, a new study by the Media Research Center (MRC) found that, CNN and MSNBC reporters, anchors, and paid contributors used the word "impeachment" 222 times in just 18 hours on Wednesday.

MRC analysts examined all CNN and MSNBC coverage between 6:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on August 22, counting every time someone said "impeach," "impeachment," or other forms of the word.

The study shows it was used 114 times on MSNBC and 108 on CNN, with both networks using the term at least once in every show on air.

The MRC also put together a video compilation capturing every time the news outlets discussed impeachment. See below: