As Chelsea Clinton Gushes About Economic Benefits of Abortion, Franklin Graham Points to Hitler

Evangelist Franklin Graham passionately criticized a recent speech by former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton who claims there are huge economic benefits from abortion.

"What a lie. Hitler probably also claimed that killing the Jews would be good for their economy," Graham wrote in a Facebook post.

Graham was referencing a speech by the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton where she says America's economy benefitted from legalizing abortion.

"It is not a disconnected fact…that American women entering the labor force from 1973 to 2009 added three and a half trillion dollars to our economy. The net, new entrance of women — that is not disconnected from the fact that Roe became the law of the land in January of 1973," Clinton said in her speech.

As Graham pointed out, Hitler did, in fact, make a similar economic argument, claiming that the Jewish people were holding back Germany's working class from achieving success.

Graham says legalizing abortion has done the opposite of helping our country, saying, "It has cost this nation more than 60 million lives—lives precious to God. Just think of the contribution these people would have made."

Clinton spoke at the Rise Up For Roe Tour on its first stop in New York City. The pro-choice event is aimed at defending Roe v. Wade and opposing the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.



Watch the event in the video above where Clinton talks beginning at approximately 48 minutes into the video. She also spoke more about abortion rights, President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the next election, getting younger people to vote and more. The entire video also gives insight into the Rise Up For Roe Tour movement and what a panelist called a "post-Trump awakening" and building to "collective power."

Clinton responded to some of the backlash on social media with posts of her own.

"To repeat: reproductive rights have always been economic rights. A recent study found denying women – often already mothers – a wanted abortion results in years of less employment & more family poverty," she tweeted.

The Washington Examiner's Becket Adams wrote that he thought it wasn't about money but choice and "personal autonomy."

"Clinton's focus here on the supposed economic benefits of Roe is unsettling. To endorse it as a money-generator is one step away from endorsing termination-for-profit," Adams said in his commentary.

Citing Adams, Tim Thomas with The Resurgent wrote it really is about the money.

"One need look no further than the largest provider of abortion services – Planned Parenthood – to see that murdering human beings in utero is a highly lucrative enterprise," Thomas said.

"But as obscene as their incredible revenues and profits are, one other number is far more sinister – and is what this whole mess boils down to. That number: 321,384," Thomas elaborated. "That's the number of abortions performed by Planned Parenthood during the time they made that $98.5 million profit on $1.4 billion in revenues. And if you paid taxes, you helped make it happen."