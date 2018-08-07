Destroying Trump's Hollywood Star: City Council Votes to Complete What Enraged Leftists Started

WASHINGTON – West Hollywood Mayor John Duran said the City Council has passed a resolution pushing to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

West Hollywood City council unanimously passes resolution asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. #horcruxdestroyed #bellicose #belligerent #unAmericanvalues #MakeAmericaintoAmericaAgain — JohnDuran (@JohnDuran) August 7, 2018

City leaders made the move after vandals demolished Trump's star on July 25, this time with a pickax. The man responsible did turn himself into police.

The star has been repeatedly vandalized by angry liberals, and has been demolished on two separate occasions.

But the city council doesn't just want to remove it because it keeps getting destroyed. Their resolution specifically targets the president, attacking his character and his policies on issues like climate change and immigration.

Their resolution states they want Trump's star removed "due to his disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country."

The city council can't remove the star on its own. They also need approval from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Los Angeles City Council and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Meanwhile, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President Leron Gubler said they are now "working with the police" in regards to the latest violent destruction of the star, and they plan "to prosecute to the full extent of the law."

Trump's star had just recently been replaced after a man used a sledgehammer to destroy it back in 2016. The incident was followed by others spraypainting swastikas on the star, vandalizing it with stickers and even building a wall around it.

"Our democracy is based on respect for the law," Gubler said. "People can make a difference by voting and not destroying public property."

The star was placed on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue in 2007, recognizing Trump as a producer of his Miss Universe television shows. He was the host of the NBC series "The Apprentice" at the time he received the honor from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

"The Hollywood Walk of Fame is an institution celebrating the positive contributions of the inductees," Gubler said. "When people are unhappy with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark."