Ex-Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Reaches Plea Deal in Fraud Case

NEW YORK (AP) - Two people familiar with the financial fraud investigation of Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, say he has reached a plea agreement.

Cohen is due to appear in federal court in New York at 4 p.m. Tuesday. He was earlier seen going into a building where the FBI has its New York offices.

The people spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the case.

They did not know the details of the agreement.

The investigation into Cohen has pulled back the curtain on Cohen's role as the president's loyal "fixer."

Earlier this year he admitted arranging a $130,000 payment to quiet porn actress Stormy Daniels' claims that she had an affair with Trump.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)