Kavanaugh tells Pro-Choice GOP Senator Roe v Wade Is 'Settled Law'

WASHINGTON – Pro-choice Republican Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) told reporters Tuesday that Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh said he believes Roe v. Wade is "settled law."

This news came after Collins and Kavanaugh sat down for a more than two-hour, closed-door meeting – one of the longest he's had on the Hill thus far.

"We talked about whether he considered Roe to be settled law," Collins told reporters after. "He said that he agreed with what Justice (John) Roberts said at his nomination hearing in which he said that it was settled law."

Sen. Collins is one of two Republican senators that's a member of the Republicans for Choice PAC. She is one of the final Republican senators to meet with Judge Kavanaugh on the Hill and is frequently seen as a swing vote in the Senate where the GOP holds a thin majority.

She did not say whether or not she will support Kavanaugh in his confirmation next month but described their meeting as "excellent."