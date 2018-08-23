Pence Sees Scriptural and Practical Purpose for America's Space Program

Vice President Pence was on hand in Houston announcing America’s next steps to return to the moon.

While at the “home of human space flight – the Johnson Space Center” the Vice President encouraged attendees that the future is in deed bright - adding “America is leading in space once again.”

The JSC boasts a sprawling 1700 acre campus with nearly 10,000 employees who were eager to hear the Vice President’s reiterate his commitment to what he calls “The dawn of a renewed era of space exploration”

Pence who is the chairman of the National Space Council, spoke to NASA and members of Congress touting President Trump’s leadership.

According to the Vice President, Mr. Trump signed the “largest budget for NASA since the days of the Apollo program.”

This one act as President is reviving the space program by dusting off an agency “which laid dormant for nearly a quarter of a century.” said Pence

In December President Trump signed Space Policy Directive 1 which outlines the plan to “return to the moon, put Americans on Mars and once again explore the farthest depths of outer space.” said Pence.

Pence an avid space enthusiast, says he thinks the time is right to “establish a permanent presence around and on the moon.”

To the naysayers who doubt the plan and wonder why we should be concerned about space exploration when there are many unresolved issues on earth; Pence argues there are numerous opportunities for scientific and medical discoveries, new jobs as well as the issue of securing Americas national interests.

Pence warns “China is aggressively weaponizing space, Russia too.”

He says both nations are looking to space as a way to gain dominance over earth and America must be ready to defend herself.

The best way to do that in his opinion is to strengthen America’s security in space by creating a new branch of armed forces – the U.S. U.S. Department of the Space Force.

Earlier this month at the Pentagon, the Vice President announced “a new combatant command -- U.S. Space Command -- as well as a Space Operations Force and a new joint organization called the Space Development Agency.”

Pence says we’ve lost nearly a decade of opportunity and space knowledge because of the end of but under this administration the country will no longer lose ground to other countries.

In fact, the Vice President declares “America will lead mankind to the stars once again.”

With a new infusion of cash at their disposal NASA says “Orion will be a critical part of the vessel that carries American astronauts to Mars.” and scientists will have a “lunar platform before the end of 2024.” added Pence.

Pence, a long time supporter of the space program told viewers he thinks “We’re on the cusp of a new golden age of exploration.”

In closing, he pointed to the scriptures quoting Genesis “In the beginning God created the heavens and earth…And God saw it was good” According to Pence space travel is our way of living out these very words with the blessing of the Lord and therefore “Mankind’s destiny is not just on earth -it is in the heavens as well.” said the Vice President.