Should He Stay or Should He Go? The GOP Rift Over Attorney General Sessions

WASHINGTON – A potential rift is growing within the GOP over the future of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.



"The president is entitled to an attorney general he has faith in, somebody that's qualified for the job," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told reporters.

While Graham may back the president's frustration, others are stressing caution.

"The idea that Jeff Sessions might be fired because he's not a political hack is a very, very bad idea," warned Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE).

"There may be a few isolated voices saying that the president ought to fire him now; I can tell you as a body, we're saying please don't," echoed Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) during an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press."

In a recent interview with Fox News, President Donald Trump hammered Sessions over his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

"Jeff Sessions never took control of the Justice Department. It's sort of an incredible thing," he said.

"He took the job and then he said, 'I'm going to recuse myself.' I said, 'What kind of a man is this?" Trump questioned.

In a rare move, Sessions responded to the president's jabs, saying, "The actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations."

This comes after former Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to breaking campaign finance laws. He also accused the president of ordering him to do so. Cohen was caught during special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

Democrats aren't talking impeachment yet, but should they take the House in November they'll begin their own investigations.

"We should be investigating all of those things – the interference of the Russians in our investigations, what we can do to make sure that can't happen again, who in the United States aided and abetted that," said Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

According to a report from Axios' Jonathan Swan, Republicans are gearing up for a wide range of investigations, even circulating a spreadsheet with a list of possible inquiries including the president's tax returns and The White House staff's use of personal email.

Legal scholar Alan Dershowitz says the case for impeachment simply isn't there.

"I fully understand why so many people want, hope that President Trump has committed crimes and impeachable offenses, but the evidence isn't there," he told ABC's "This Week."

And more legal news surrounding the President, Trump's CFO Allen Weisselberg and National Inquirer publisher David Pecker, were also given immunity to testify to Southern District of New York's case surrounding Michael Cohen.

Still, the president's supporters point out none of it has anything to do with Russia collusion.

