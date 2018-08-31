VP Pence on Coming Under Fire for His Faith: 'I Just Breathe a Prayer of Praise'

In an interview with CBN News, Vice President Mike Pence brushed off personal insults aimed at his Christian faith.

"The Bible says, 'count it all joy' when you endure trials of many kinds," Pence tells CBN News. "Anytime I'm criticized for my belief in Jesus Christ I just breathe a prayer of praise."



Pence has been continually mocked for his faith, with the latest slight coming in a new book where the author calls the vice president a "Christian Supremacist."

"This is a nation of faith, so we'll continue to stand for the things that we believe in," Pence says. "We'll always have gentleness and respect. We'll respect the beliefs and convictions of every American, but I'm just very confident that as we go forward and serve alongside this president that there are an awful lot of people across this country that share our faith and appreciate where we stand."