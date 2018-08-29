White House Counsel Don McGahn Set to Depart Trump Administration in Fall

WASHINGTON – White House counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall after the Senate confirmation vote for Judge Brett Kavanaugh to serve on the Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump made the announcement via Twitter Wednesday.

White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

McGahn played a role in Trump's selection of both Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch as candidates for the Supreme Court.

He was even tasked with overhauling the federal judiciary with conservative judges.

"Worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service," Trump said.

McGahn threatened to resign last year if Trump removed special counsel Robert Mueller from the Russian election meddling investigation.