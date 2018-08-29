Displaying 30+ Stories
White House Counsel Don McGahn Set to Depart Trump Administration in Fall

08-29-2018
Ben Kennedy

WASHINGTON – White House counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall after the Senate confirmation vote for Judge Brett Kavanaugh to serve on the Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump made the announcement via Twitter Wednesday.

McGahn played a role in Trump's selection of both Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch as candidates for the Supreme Court.

He was even tasked with overhauling the federal judiciary with conservative judges.

"Worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service," Trump said.

McGahn threatened to resign last year if Trump removed special counsel Robert Mueller from the Russian election meddling investigation.

 

 

 

 

