Why the Trump White House Is Hosting a Huge Dinner for Evangelicals Tonight

A source close to the White House tells CBN News that President Donald Trrump and first lady Melania Trump will host a huge state-like dinner tonight at the White House for roughly 100 evangelical leaders.

They want to honor the contributions evangelicals have made to American life.

Many senior administration advisors will be in attendance along with more than one third of cabinet members.

Members of the White House's faith advisory group will be there including Pastor Robert Jeffress who told CBN News, "Looking forward to celebrating with President Trump and the First Lady his unprecedented accomplishments in less than two years."

"President Trump is the most pro-life, pro-religious liberty, and pro-conservative judiciary president in history which is why evangelicals continue to support him enthusiastically," Jeffress continued.