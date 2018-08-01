'You Always Have a Friend at the White House': Trump Sits Down With Faith Leaders

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump met with inner city pastors Wednesday to discuss prison reform, workforce development and partnering with the faith-based community.

"Throughout our history America's churches and religious leaders have called for change and have inspired us to care and bring hope back to those in need," Trump said.

The White House is working to push the passage of the First Step Act through the Senate aimed to improve criminal justice reform and rehabilitation.

"Our focus on opportunity or every citizen includes helping former prisoners," Trump said. "These citizens reentering society have had a tough time, we want them to get jobs so they don't have to return to a life of crime and go back to the same prison that they just got out."

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and adviser is spear heading the effort.

"Jared is working on a lot of very important things, this has become I think just about number one on your list – who would have thought?" Trump said.

Pastors, bishops and faith leaders echoed their thanks to Trump for putting religions at the forefront of their administration.

"I'm so blessed and honored to be here and to be able to pray here in the White House," Dr. Alvita King said.

"Thank you for bringing the faith base to the White House," said Paula White.

"You are admired by everybody in this country even if they are not believers most of them admire what you are doing, but maybe we'll make them believers," Trump said.