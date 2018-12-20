Democrat Lawmaker Shames Christians, Claims Trump's Border Wall Would Have Helped Kill Baby Jesus

Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) bashed Christians who support border security Thursday and said President Trump would have allowed King Herod to murder baby Jesus because of his immigration policy.

The heated exchange took place during the House Judiciary Committee during which lawmakers met with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson to discuss President Trump's border wall.

"It is repugnant to me, and astonishing to me, that during Christmas — I like to call them the holiday seasons to be inclusive, but during Christmas because the majority always wants to just call it Christmas — that during Christmas, a time in which we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, a Jesus Christ who had to flee for his life with Mary and Joseph, thank God there wasn't a wall that stopped him from seeking refuge in Egypt," Gutierrez said. "Thank God that wall wasn't there, thank God there wasn't any administration like this, or he would have to have perished on the 28th, on the Day of the Innocents, when Herod ordered the murder of every child under two years of age."

Unhinged Democrat Rep. Luis Gutierrez mocks people that say Christmas, instead of holiday season, and then says Trump would share responsibility for killing baby Jesus. pic.twitter.com/lSpezOCT8F — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 20, 2018

"Maybe I haven't gone a lot to Bible school, but I know that part," Gutierrez continued. "Thank God. Shame on everybody that separates children and allows them to stay at the other side of the border fearing death, fearing hunger, fearing sickness. Shame on us for wearing a badge of Christianity during Christmas, and allow the secretary to come here and lie."

Secretary Nielson fought back, saying: "I am not a liar." She then went on to defend the administration's immigration policies.

"We never had a policy for family separation," Nielsen said. "A policy of family separation would mean that any family that I encountered in the interior, I would separate. It would mean that any family I found at a port of entry, I would separate. It would mean every single family that I found illegally crossing, we would separate. We did none of those. What we did do is uphold the laws that Congress has passed and we prosecuted those who choose to come here illegally."

Gutierrez then stood up and stormed out of the meeting.

Nielson continued to describe the "compassionate" efforts the Trump administration has made to increase "asylum capacity" for vulnerable immigrants.

"We've worked on child exploitation, including very unfortunate new crimes which are live distance abuse where somebody goes online and directs an abuser on how to abuse a child as they watch. That is a crime that DHS investigates and prosecutes," she said.

Meanwhile, congressional Democrats and Republicans are facing off about funding Trump's border wall, which would cost more than $5 billion. The House approved the funding needed for the wall Thursday evening. Now, it's up to the Senate to pass the bill.