Google's CEO Tells Congress 'No Bias,' Conservatives Say 'Bull'

WASHINGTON – The battle between Google and conservatives returned to Capitol Hill Tuesday as the tech giant's CEO assured House Judiciary Committee members he runs the corporation without partiality toward any ideology.

Specifically, GOP lawmakers pressed Google CEO Sundar Pichai on allegations of employees' anti-conservative bias and how that may unduly influence the company's business practices.

"Are America's technology companies serving as instruments of freedom or instruments of control?" House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) asked. "Because a free world depends on a free internet, we need to know that Google is on the side of the free world."

Pichai denied the charges, saying, "It's not possible for individual employees to manipulate our search results. We don't manually intervene on any particular search."

"Providing users with access to high-quality information is sacrosanct," he added.

Democrats on the panel also dismissed charges of bias, with Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) calling the notion a "delusion" and a "right-wing conspiracy theory."

But Media Research Center President Brent Bozell wasted no time taking to Twitter to give the following blunt assessment of Google's denials.

"Bull," he wrote. "We've seen lots of evidence of political bias against the right already, including efforts to influence elections. Denying the problem just makes fixing it impossible."

Critics say there's so much evidence, in fact, that there's now a whole movie about the controversial issue. It's called "The Creepy Line."

In the 80-minute documentary, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt explains that "Google policy on a lot of these things is to get right up to the creepy line and not cross it."

In a National Review op-ed, Kyle Smith explains how the tech giant keeps track of users both on and offline using what he calls a "surveillance business model."

"Google knows more about you than your spouse does," he wrote. "It even has drafts of emails you didn't send. Oh, and they have the power to block information from reaching you, too."

"Just by bumping undesirable stuff to the second page of search, Google can more or less make it disappear," he continued. "Hey, good thing Google doesn't have any overt political or cultural preferences you might not agree with, right?"