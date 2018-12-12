Is Impeachment a Real Threat? What Flynn and Manafort Cases Mean for Trump

WASHINGTON – Two former aides of President Donald Trump – Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort – were in court Tuesday in relation to special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigations.

Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, pleaded guilty in November to lying to the FBI about his communications with Russia. But just last week, Mueller's team said the retired Army general has been so cooperative in their investigation he should receive little to no prison time.

In keeping with that recommendation, Flynn's lawyers filed a 178-page memorandum Tuesday asking for a lenient sentence.

"General Flynn's respect for the law is demonstrated by his decision to accept responsibility for his actions soon after the special counsel's office reached out to him and sought his cooperation," they wrote.

"Even when circumstances later came to light that prompted extensive public debate about the investigation of General Flynn, including revelations that certain FBI officials involved in the Jan. 24 interview of General Flynn were themselves being investigated for misconduct, General Flynn did not back away from accepting responsibility for his actions," they noted.

Meanwhile, lawyers for Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager, are still deciding whether or not to contest allegations that their client lied to prosecutors over the Russia probe. A judge has given Manafort until Jan. 7 to address the charges.

So what does this all mean for President Trump who is facing a growing chorus of Democratic calls for his impeachment? Even Republicans are growing nervous that investigators are closing in on the commander in chief.

Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton seems to believe Democrats' case for impeachment is paper thin.

"Impeachment's a political process so there's really no standard if an unprincipled politician wants to push for it. The question is do they have the votes to impeach the president – and for what?" he told CBN's "Faith Nation."

"I'm unaware of any basis for impeachment. Certainly, there's nothing the president has done in office that warrants impeachment," he continued. "And the worst the Left can come up with are these dubious campaign finance violations, which may or may not be actual violations."

Watch our entire interview with Tom Fitton ABOVE for more.