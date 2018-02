On FAITH NATION this week, we examine President Trump's first State of the Union Address to Congress.

The theme of the night was building a safe, strong and proud America, and the president used the speech to stike a bipartisan tone hoping to appeal to both parties.

For some analysis, CBN News spoke with Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, as well as Marc Lotter, former press secretary for the vice president and former special assistant to the president.