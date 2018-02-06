Financial Expert Dave Ramsey Talks Trump Tax Cuts Minus the Political Sparring about Them

Many Americans have or will soon be getting more money in their paychecks due to President Donald Trump's tax cuts. Although that amount might be small for some families, others are welcoming the boost thanks to the lower tax rates.

"$3460 in tax savings a year. That $288 a month pays our utilities. Trump just gave this house free energy!" exclaimed Shay Fowler on a CBN News February 2 Facebook post about the tax cuts.

"Yes, thank You Jesus... Hubby is bringing home $94 a paycheck!" wrote Sylvia Sanchez.

"$50 here. Better than a sharp stick in the eye!" exclaimed Cassandra Conard on the same post.

Some expressed sarcasm and frustration.

"Yes, trying to think about how to spend the extra $1.62 a week...hmmm," wrote Mindy Bender Braverman.

"I got paid Thursday and saw no increase," shared Theodore Mark Cruise.

For families that haven't yet seen a boost, it's important to note employers have until February 15 to make the changes.

Well-known Christian financial advisor Dave Ramsey told CBN News in a statement that any increase is a "good thing."

“People keeping more of their own money is a good thing," he said. "Whatever increase people see in their paychecks as a result of the GOP tax cuts – and it’s going to vary how much that is – they will either save it or spend it and both are good things."

"Everyone from the store owner and the restaurant manager to the hard-working server and the janitor who keeps everything looking good benefits from more money in the economy," Ramsey continued. "That’s the flow of money. It’s why we call it currency. It flows."

Ramsey also told CBN News that an increase in pay will help with the family budget.

"If you’re trying to get on track with your money, having a little more of it of course helps," he said. "That’s why we tell people to sell so much stuff the dog thinks he’s next."

"Write out your budget," he continued. "When the numbers stare straight back at you, you’ll see what you need to stop doing in order to pay off debt, save for that house or pay for that college."

"A budget is just a plan to win, and if the government takes less from you, the plan just got better!” Ramsey exclaimed.