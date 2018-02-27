Newsmax's Chris Ruddy: President Trump Should Have Someone 'Review' Tweets

WASHINGTON – Chris Ruddy, the founder and CEO of Newsmax and a close friend to President Trump, thinks the president should have a review process when it comes to Twitter.

I recently spoke with Ruddy at Newsmax headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida.

"We see the tweets at six in the morning and midnight," said Ruddy. "He loves it and the reason he loves it is he feels the media doesn't give him a fair shake and this is his only way to connect with 50 million people instantly, or whatever the number is these days. It keeps going up. I think while he should have the right and he should do that, I think there should be a review of the process for Twitter. He should have a couple of people look at it."

Ruddy and Trump met at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club and have been friends for about 20 years.

"I think the president would be better served if a couple of people weighed in on especially sensitive tweets about national security issues and things like that," said Ruddy.